Lets transpose a few Tucsonans mulling over the cons of Prop 205 and hypothetically project them to the evening of Dec. 16, 1773 at Griffins Wharf in Boston Harbor. There, the Tucsonans encounter a rowdy group of Colonialists who are dressed in Native American clothes and call themselves the 'Sons of Liberty'. The 'Indians' inform the Tucsonans of their plan to board the docked tea ships and throw over 300 chests of tea into the harbor. The Tucsonans are horrified and try to convince the Colonialists of the folly of their juvenile gesture.
"Don't make the situation worse" they tell the crowd, "lets keep on paying the Tea, Stamp and Townshend Taxes. This will only make the Governor angrier and he will impose new penalties on us.
Had they followed the Tucsonans advise we would be playing 'God save the Queen' at all our sporting and governmental functions.
My dad would tell me this about taking risks........Behold the Turtle......who doesn't get anywhere until he sticks his neck out!.
Manny Ojeda
Nogales
