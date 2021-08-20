Letter: The Ultimate in Irony

Gov. Ducey is granting funds to schools that won't mandate masks to protect students from Covid 19. He is NOT granting funds to schools that are implementing mask mandates to protect children. The money he is using to reward schools who will not do all that is necessary to protect our children is Federal Covid 19 money. The money was awarded to Arizona to help prevent Covid 19, and our Governor is using it to encourage schools to NOT protect students from Covid 19. Anybody see a problem here? It is insanity to not protect our citizens from Covid because you belong to the mindset that a "Free Country" means "you can't tell me what to do". A Free Country is one where your right to do what you want only goes as far as when it infringes on the freedom of others.
richard bechtold
West side
