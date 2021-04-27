 Skip to main content
Letter: The Unkindness of Strangers
Letter: The Unkindness of Strangers

While enjoying a peaceful early-morning run on the Loop today a cyclist riding towards me called out “[expletive] idiot” as he passed me. I was the only other user on that stretch of the path and was keeping far to the right, so the only (unreasonable) explanation I could deduce was that I was wearing a mask.

How can doing something to protect my health and the health of others be offensive? I certainly haven’t heard of any evidence that mask wearing actually harms others.

Perhaps that cyclist hasn’t been personally affected by COVID and isn’t moved by the ongoing daily new cases and deaths. I recommend the PBS NewsHour’s “In Memoriam” segment, which tells the stories of individuals of all ages and backgrounds who lost their lives to COVID. Their grieving families, and the desire to keep my family and others free from such horror, compel me to continue taking precautions when out in public.

Sarah Almodovar

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

