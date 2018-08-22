The vast majority of the incoming Freshman are under 21, as are most UofA Students. They are at the UofA for a University Education and NOT for Partying, with the use of Alcohol, before and after Football Games. The UofA Must reevaluate it's support for a Questionable Athletic Program.
So in the meantime....Let the Bacchanalia begin on the Mall before the Football Game on September 1st (Tailgating) and continue in the Stadium during the Game to insure the these Fans "enjoy themselves", i.e., getting Drunk and staying Drunk!!
One of the Primary Responsibilities of the UofA President, Dr. Bobby Robins, is the Health and Safety of UofA Students!! His Silence is deafening for not speaking out in opposition to Drinking Alcohol during the pre-game Bacchanalia on the Mall and in the Stadium.
In fact, Dr. Robbins, along with the Board of Regents, must Prohibit the Use of Alcohol anywhere on the UofA Campus.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.