Executive Order 2007-03 regarding the ban of Leaf Blowers on State Property: this Executive Order has not been rescinded...and...if so, the UofA is in violation of State Law for using Leaf Blowers simple to mover dust around; particularly around the Mall Area as People/Students are jogging or walking to Class.
When the Grounds People are using a leaf blower, they create a a heavy cloud of dust.... they are WEARING A MASK! This is, in fact, a potential health hazard for anyone with Allergies/Asama with the risk of going into Anaphylactic Shock.
UofA President Bobby Robbins, an MD, is aware of the situation.
Similar to the Sale of Alcohol on the UofA Campus, with the encouragement of Under Age Drinking, the Health/Safety of Students and the Community are of little or no concern to the UofA Administration.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
