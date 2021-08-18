Letter: The "virtue signaling" coin

Re: the Aug. 11 article "Rebellious schools right, Ducey wrong on masks."
If one considers that “virtue signaling” has two or more sides: good or bad, real or fake, then its meaning may have more to do with the interpretation of the receiver than the intent of the sender.
Case in point. Tim Steller stating that the Governor is “playing footsies with the faction of his party
that has gone anti-vax and anti-max, Ducey has been signaling to GOP voters that he’s an acceptable politician by opposing masks and vaccine mandates.” Ah, so this could be the “fake” side of the coin.
The Governor is simply courting favor from a select political class with a different point of view. Not surprising, that’s Tim’s view. My view, and certainly other “open minded” readers, would support the idea that maybe the Governor actually believes in the “moral correctness” of “freedom of choice” when it comes to mandates. Or comes from an “acceptable politician” of either party
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.