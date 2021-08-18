 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The "virtue signaling" coin
View Comments

Letter: The "virtue signaling" coin

  • Comments

Re: the Aug. 11 article "Rebellious schools right, Ducey wrong on masks."

If one considers that “virtue signaling” has two or more sides: good or bad, real or fake, then its meaning may have more to do with the interpretation of the receiver than the intent of the sender.

Case in point. Tim Steller stating that the Governor is “playing footsies with the faction of his party

that has gone anti-vax and anti-max, Ducey has been signaling to GOP voters that he’s an acceptable politician by opposing masks and vaccine mandates.” Ah, so this could be the “fake” side of the coin.

The Governor is simply courting favor from a select political class with a different point of view. Not surprising, that’s Tim’s view. My view, and certainly other “open minded” readers, would support the idea that maybe the Governor actually believes in the “moral correctness” of “freedom of choice” when it comes to mandates. Or comes from an “acceptable politician” of either party

Don Weaver

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: COVID-19 control

Yesterday I entered one of the restaurants of a national chain and found no one wearing a mask. I expressed my disgust and left. I then report…

Local-issues

Letter: By Jerry Wilkerson

Hey there, mask naysayers, you’re now killing our kids and sending hundreds to the hospital. If you don’t wear a mask for family, friends, and…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News