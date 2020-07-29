Letter: The wall

What does the Star think about the wall. The Star thinks building the Wall is Illegal. The Star thinks building the Wall is too expensive. The Star thinks building the Wall will Effect the river. The Star thinks building the Wall would destroy the territory of a rarely seen feline. The Star thinks building the Wall will destroy a sacred burial ground. The Star thinks that building the Wall will not stop Covid. The Star thinks that building the Wall must be stopped because the work in Texas is shoddy. Why doesn’t the Star say what it really wants, annexation into Mexico?
Bill Blaine
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
