Letter: The Wall

Arizona has a new tourist attraction. In addition to the beautiful natural tourist attractions like the Grand Canyon and Kartchner Caverns and man-made attractions like the Desert Museum, the Biosphere and Western attractions like Tombstone and Old Tucson, there is a brand new man-made attraction - The Wall. The Wall is so new it is still being built but it is ready for picture-taking and viewing up close, as close as the Border Patrol will allow. One can see a Native American religious site being dynamited and bulldozed, and beautiful Saguaros being demolished. All to make room for a ugly steel structure. It will be animal-crossing proof, but not to humans, who have already proved it to be easily crossed. At the top there is a space for the name Trump to be inscribed. Imagine seeing Trump, Trump, Trump, etc, on the horizon from California to Texas!
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
