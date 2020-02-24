Letter: The Wall
View Comments

Letter: The Wall

Arizona has a new tourist attraction. In addition to the beautiful natural tourist attractions like the Grand Canyon and Kartchner Caverns and man-made attractions like the Desert Museum, the Biosphere and Western attractions like Tombstone and Old Tucson, there is a brand new man-made attraction - The Wall. The Wall is so new it is still being built but it is ready for picture-taking and viewing up close, as close as the Border Patrol will allow. One can see a Native American religious site being dynamited and bulldozed, and beautiful Saguaros being demolished. All to make room for a ugly steel structure. It will be animal-crossing proof, but not to humans, who have already proved it to be easily crossed. At the top there is a space for the name Trump to be inscribed. Imagine seeing Trump, Trump, Trump, etc, on the horizon from California to Texas!

Jerry Lujan

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Dem Gun Laws

A writer wrote how SB1625 will allow the Dems to come for our guns. This takeaway is beyond stupid. I know because I read the bill. I also kno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News