 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The West and East College Basketball

  • Comments

I believe there is a reason the West hasn't won a national championship since Lute and his team and it's all about how the game is played. It was and is so obvious when playing both TCU and Houston that how the game is played in the mid-west and east is very different from the West. At McKale and throughout the West, touch fouls are the rule. The game is played from a distance. In the East, it's hands-on push and shove your way to victory. It's let them play and the rougher the better. Many of our players simply disappeared in the new style combat being executed and allowed by the ref's. It's not about the skill and ability of our West teams, it's about how the game is played and allowed to play. Unless this problem is resolved in a national system of referring, we will enjoy our games and watch them being eliminated by physical combat.

Roger Engels

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Abortion Bill

The Senate passed SB1164 which bans all abortions after 15 weeks with no exception for rape or incest, or protection of the fetus or mother af…

Letter: tucsonan trump bashers

To all you tucson trump bashers: How do you like your $5.00 gas price? How do you like your S W gas & Tucson electric Bills? Are you enjoy…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News