Letter: The West and East College Basketball

I believe there is a reason the West hasn't won a national championship since Lute and his team and it's all about how the game is played. It was and is so obvious when playing both TCU and Houston that how the game is played in the mid-west and east is very different from the West. At McKale and throughout the West, touch fouls are the rule. The game is played from a distance. In the East, it's hands-on push and shove your way to victory. It's let them play and the rougher the better. Many of our players simply disappeared in the new style combat being executed and allowed by the ref's. It's not about the skill and ability of our West teams, it's about how the game is played and allowed to play. Unless this problem is resolved in a national system of referring, we will enjoy our games and watch them being eliminated by physical combat.