Re: the Oct. 12 letter"News' article only gives Dems' side of the story."
This letter that attempts to refute an Associated Press story about impeachment, has itself a number of false statements. The writer clearly has no idea how an impeachment process works. He says that the House must have a vote to start an inquiry. That's false, no such vote needs to take place. He says an inquiry is taking place in private with no GOP involvement. That's false. The investigations are conducted entirely by bipartisan committees within the House. Bipartisan; that means both parties are present and represented. There is no back-room political process (except for the shadow government the President has tried to install as a back channel to our own government). Trump has refused to cooperate because he's guilty. If he weren't, he would follow the Constitutional process of an inquiry, allow testimony, hand over documents as requested, and stop stonewalling. He says he has nothing to hide. Innocent people don't act this way.
Barbara Jones
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.