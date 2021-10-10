 Skip to main content
Letter: The Wonders Of Tucson
Letter: The Wonders Of Tucson

If your are visiting or live in Tucson, there are many memorable experiences to be had to help forget about the pandemic, political vitriol, natural disasters, etc. One experience that should not be missed is the Gaslight

Theater production of "Frankenstein." Just remember to bring extra underwear, even if you are not incontinent, you'll need them. Rowan Atkinson, Benny Hill, Peter Sellers, move over and make room for David Fanning!

John Wood

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

