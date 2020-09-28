 Skip to main content
Letter: The Youth Vote Push
The youth vote seems to have a habit of silencing its own voice in many elections. Historically, the youth vote has largely maintained a voter turnout below 30%, consistently much lower than other age groups. However, 2020 has been anything but a normal year, and it’s fitting that this roller coaster ride has fallen on such an important election year. The time is now to push harder than ever before. The nonpartisan New Voters Project has been working to accomplish this, with upwards of 100 social media posts targeting AZ voters encouraging voting made on National Voter Registration Day (9/22/20) alone. By our numbers, these posts reached over 2,000 individuals, with likely even more reached due to the wildfire spread of social media. With the constant help of professors at the University of Arizona, we have been able to send emails out to over 25,000 UA students to encourage registration.

Daniel Lucas

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

