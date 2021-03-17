Letter: The zoo expansion will result in 3 times more trees.

There is some confusion about the zoo's expansion. The South Duck Pond will stay as it is, and the zoo will put in a new filtration system improving water quality for the ducks. Some diseased trees will be removed and some trees will be removed to allow for the construction. For every existing tree, even diseased ones, there now, the zoo will plant new ones such that there will be 3 trees for every old one . Councilman Kozachik's proposed nature area (outside the zoo and open to the public) next to the North Pond adds another 3 new trees for every 2 existing old trees. Combined thats 6 trees for every 2 old trees. The new nature area will also add another pond and more green space. Ducks will now have 3 ponds, not just 2, to freely move between. This plan is a win for preserving and protecting wildlife. Three times more trees, 3 ponds instead of 2, more green space, and the removal of diseased trees.
William Miller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.