Letter: The Zoo is an Eyesore

If anything is trashing Reid Park, it is the zoo. The zoo is the neighbor nobody wants. They are the neighbors with dilapidated fences, torn and worn fabric unsuccessfully hiding clutter and unsightly spaces, and barbed wire ruining the peaceful aesthetic of Reid Park. We only have to look as far as Lakeshore Lane to see what could ruin the west side of Reid Park. It is clear the zoo does not care about Reid Park and only cares about what it is inside their perimeter. If the City and Council would not put the zoo eyesore in their front yard, they should not put the zoo in the middle of our beautiful park. No westward expansion of the zoo!
Carlos Ruiz
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.