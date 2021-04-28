 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Zoo is an Eyesore
View Comments

Letter: The Zoo is an Eyesore

  • Comments

If anything is trashing Reid Park, it is the zoo. The zoo is the neighbor nobody wants. They are the neighbors with dilapidated fences, torn and worn fabric unsuccessfully hiding clutter and unsightly spaces, and barbed wire ruining the peaceful aesthetic of Reid Park. We only have to look as far as Lakeshore Lane to see what could ruin the west side of Reid Park. It is clear the zoo does not care about Reid Park and only cares about what it is inside their perimeter. If the City and Council would not put the zoo eyesore in their front yard, they should not put the zoo in the middle of our beautiful park. No westward expansion of the zoo!

Carlos Ruiz

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Broadway expanded

The Broadway expansion between Euclid and Country Club (known as the Sunshine Mile) has been in the works for over a year to expand the street…

Local-issues

Letter: Water

In Tucson, as our Colorado River water disappears, we are plowing the desert to build more tract homes and high rise apartments to suck the de…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News