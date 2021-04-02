 Skip to main content
Letter: The Zoo's Bad Management
Letter: The Zoo's Bad Management

People would like to think the Zoo is like the Red Cross or the Church,dedicated to doing good for their members and the public. They have tons of public good will and the management is willing to waste it to cover up their misdeeds.

First they assumed they could use public money to take the nicest part of Reid Park for their own use. When called on it( 30,000 people signed a petition against it) the lies started coming.. They decided to lie to their own members and whip them into a frenzy to cover their bad behavior.

They told their members the public voted for their expansion, they did public outreach,and the problem was "uninformed" locals protesting expansion, not that they got caught trying to steal a public treasure.

The only solution is zoo management has to go.

Robert McNeil

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

