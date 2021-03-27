 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Zoo's Latest Dirty Tricks
View Comments

Letter: The Zoo's Latest Dirty Tricks

  • Comments

Have ypu noticed how every pro zoo expansion is basically the same? They follow an outline by Zoo management that goes " First state how wonderful the Zoo is and all the good things it does. Then state how you are pro expansion.

Never mind how we were going to steal one of the nicest spots in Tucson from you the public using your money. We did not have to expand there. There were other options but since we are the almighty zoo we should be able to do what we want."

We still should be able to have zoo expansion and the Barnum Hill area.The Zoo would have to admit they were wrong and they can't do that.

The Barnum Hill area should never have been considered. Any money wasted was because of the Zoo's sneaky, arrogant, and entitled ways.

Alexander Salamander

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Fann's Audit

Learning that Senate President Karen Fann now intends to undertake a ”full forensic audit” of Maricopa County’s election results, I am concern…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News