Letter: The Zoo's Latest Dirty Tricks

Have ypu noticed how every pro zoo expansion is basically the same? They follow an outline by Zoo management that goes " First state how wonderful the Zoo is and all the good things it does. Then state how you are pro expansion.
Never mind how we were going to steal one of the nicest spots in Tucson from you the public using your money. We did not have to expand there. There were other options but since we are the almighty zoo we should be able to do what we want."
We still should be able to have zoo expansion and the Barnum Hill area.The Zoo would have to admit they were wrong and they can't do that.
The Barnum Hill area should never have been considered. Any money wasted was because of the Zoo's sneaky, arrogant, and entitled ways.
Alexander Salamander
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.