With an invite from friends my husband & I had the wonderful experience of seeing the AZ Theater Co. play The Legend of Georgia McBride. What a magnificent production with great singing, dancing, & high energy that engaged the audience completely. Luckily we were in the second row so we experienced the dancers high stepping right passed us as we and others gave them money. The drag queen life and development was explained and the clear message to live your life as who you really are was conveyed and could be appreciated by anyone.