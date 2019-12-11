I have just moved to Tucson and I came upon a scene that was absolutely appalling to me. While a young homeless man and his dog slept on a walkway between several stores on the northwest side of Tucson at approximately 11:30 A.M., someone stole his guitar. He has been seen there playing music to earn whatever people give to him and he was almost in tears saying over and over that he now had no means of income. My heart broke for him. What type person/s would do this? Could the thief need the guitar more than the owner?
Jeanne Collier
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.