Letter: Them's that's got keep gettin'

Re: the June 9 article "Unlikely savior helps stop bad Ariz. budget."
Thanks to Tim Steller for pointing out on Wednesday that the extra levy to fund education means just $35 in extra taxes for every $1,000 above $250,000 in income for individuals or $500,000 for couples filing jointly. Those people fortunate enough to be in that financial situation are already more than comfortable, yet we are told by those opposing the tax that it will stunt economic growth and prevent companies (and their high-paid executives) from relocating here.
Yes, those affected are already in a high tax bracket. But we're led to believe that paying another $35 on every $1,000 over those more-than-comfortable amounts to help pull Arizona out of its education-funding quagmire is punitive.
Sorry, kids. We just can't afford to give you a better education.
George Campbell
Foothills
