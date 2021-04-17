 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: There are no jobs on a dead planet
View Comments

Letter: There are no jobs on a dead planet

  • Comments

Superior's Mayor Mila Besich has publicly favored dollars over people and health, in her campaign to bring a catastrophic mining project to Oak Flat. Joining John McCain and (former mining lobbyist) Jeff Flake, Besich believes that Resolution Copper's campaign contributions and the lure of short term profits justify permanently destroying vast amounts of land and water in Southern Arizona.

If built, the Resolution Copper mine would be the largest in North America. It would consume as much water as the City of Tempe daily. The waste tailings would create a toxic time bomb that would contaminate the Gila River watershed.

Oak Flat is also a sacred site the to Apache people. They are camped there today to protect it, as the loss of that place would do irreparable harm to their religion.

The Save Oak Flat Act would subject the project to proper administrative review. Real leaders should support it.

Dwight Metzger

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Miller Replacement

Now that I see that the U of A has fired Sean Miller, I feel the need to suggest a replacement for him. This coach took their team to the fina…

Local-issues

Letter: Coach Kerr

What might it take to bring back Steve Kerr to coach men’s basketball at UA? Could there possibly be a finer fit?

Local-issues

Letter: Not Sorry

As a child of the 50s, I was an adult before I learned from my younger and hipper female friends that a woman could use the F-word if she need…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News