Letter: There are no jobs on a dead planet

Superior's Mayor Mila Besich has publicly favored dollars over people and health, in her campaign to bring a catastrophic mining project to Oak Flat. Joining John McCain and (former mining lobbyist) Jeff Flake, Besich believes that Resolution Copper's campaign contributions and the lure of short term profits justify permanently destroying vast amounts of land and water in Southern Arizona.
If built, the Resolution Copper mine would be the largest in North America. It would consume as much water as the City of Tempe daily. The waste tailings would create a toxic time bomb that would contaminate the Gila River watershed.
Oak Flat is also a sacred site the to Apache people. They are camped there today to protect it, as the loss of that place would do irreparable harm to their religion.
The Save Oak Flat Act would subject the project to proper administrative review. Real leaders should support it.
Dwight Metzger
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.