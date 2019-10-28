The sixty-one page report referenced in Tony Davis’ article of Sunday, October 20, 2019 does have a solution for the Central Arizona Groundwater Replenishment District (CAGRD).
The report on page 14 says, “If, after approving the Plan, the Director subsequently finds that the Plan no longer is consistent with achieving the management goals, all Designations based on membership in CAGRD expire and no additional subdivisions may become member lands of CAGRD.”
This would mean that the developers would not be able to use the CAGRD as an ATM and wipe out the principal of the fund by depleting the aquifers in the Active Management Area (AMA).
This could be done proactively by the Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Thomas Buschatzke to maintain water sustainability. Or, as the Kathleen Ferris and Sandy Porter point out in their report, the Tucson and Phoenix AMAs will not make “safe yield” and the Secretary of the Department of Interior will make all decisions of Arizona water policy starting January 1, 2025.
Matt Somers
Midtown
