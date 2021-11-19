 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: There is a reason for masks at the symphony
View Comments

Letter: There is a reason for masks at the symphony

  • Comments

Re: Dr. James J. Stewart’s opinion, “Disrespecting the Fully-Vaccinated”

I am a volunteer usher for our wonderful symphony. I do not write as a spokesperson, but only to express my opinion. I, too, am fully vaccinated and have had my booster. However, our being vaccinated does not mean that we can’t still carry and transmit disease. When you attend the symphony you need to show proof of vaccination or, if not vaccinated, a recent negative COVID test. In either case, yes, you are required to wear a mask. While you are in the music hall you are in very close proximity to others, some of whom may have auto immunity problems or for some reason are unable to be vaccinated. We vaccinated people wear our masks not for our own protection, but to protect others. It’s an easy concept to understand. I’m sorry you missed out on a magnificent rendition of Shéhérazade. Our concert master, Lauren Roth, was fabulous on her violin.

Warren Popa

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: The Antivaxxers Win

Back in September I had a letter printed here saying because of antivaxxers catching Covid and filling our hospital beds past capacity that ne…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News