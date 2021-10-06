Letter: There is no vaccine for what ails me

Reading the various national accounts of the resolution of Maricopa's 2020 election audit has made me sick. Arizona is the laughing stock of the nation (soon to be followed by Texas and Pennsylvania). Our federal legislators are quibbling over spending bills that will actually help people, modernize infrastructure, fight climate change, while our state is wasting millions of dollars trying to prove a negative.
There were no Requests-For-Proposals from companies that perform these types of audits. Cyber Ninjas was engaged having no experience and whose CEO already believed there was fraud. They found NONE but in the process they compromised the voting machines which will have to be replaced. Their lack of experience caused inappropriate flagging of perfectly normal procedures which continues to cast unwarranted doubt on the legitimacy of our elections.
There are vastly more important uses of our state funds. The state senators who voted for this debacle do not have our best interests at heart--please VOTE THEM OUT!
Cindy SOFFRIN
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.