 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: There is no vaccine for what ails me
View Comments

Letter: There is no vaccine for what ails me

  • Comments

Reading the various national accounts of the resolution of Maricopa's 2020 election audit has made me sick. Arizona is the laughing stock of the nation (soon to be followed by Texas and Pennsylvania). Our federal legislators are quibbling over spending bills that will actually help people, modernize infrastructure, fight climate change, while our state is wasting millions of dollars trying to prove a negative.

There were no Requests-For-Proposals from companies that perform these types of audits. Cyber Ninjas was engaged having no experience and whose CEO already believed there was fraud. They found NONE but in the process they compromised the voting machines which will have to be replaced. Their lack of experience caused inappropriate flagging of perfectly normal procedures which continues to cast unwarranted doubt on the legitimacy of our elections.

There are vastly more important uses of our state funds. The state senators who voted for this debacle do not have our best interests at heart--please VOTE THEM OUT!

Cindy SOFFRIN

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: RTA and Water Rates

How sad that the Tucson Mayor and City Council want to drop out of the Regional Transportation Authority because Tucson is underrepresented on…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News