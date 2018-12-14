Re: the Dec. 11 column "US bears responsibility for creating the caravans."
In response to the Mary Sanchez opinion piece, we do not have the resources to let everyone from Third-World countries into the U.S. Think about it. There has to be a process and a limit. Mary is trying the age-old liberal argument that we need to give all poor people access to the U.S. welfare state benefits. That's hundreds of millions of people. What happens when the U.S. goes broke? Who's going to take all of us as charges of the state?
Steve Larson
Northwest side
