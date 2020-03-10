Letter: There's no Arizona budget surplus

Re: the March 7 article "Employers desperate for more investment in education pipeline.'
Shelley Watson and Christine Thompson, representatives of nonprofit, nonpartisan groups, have written a beautiful column explaining how a high-quality public education system can lift individuals, their families, and Arizona businesses up from our current, low-wage, high-poverty condition. They report that a recent poll found that voters identify education as the top issue and three out of four agree that "the entire education continuum needs more funding."
The teachers strike in 2018 caused Governor Ducey and the legislature to raise Arizona teacher pay from No. 50 among the 50 states all the way up to No. 49! Now that public education is so flush with funding, Republicans J.D. Mesnard and Ben Toma are proposing another major round of tax cuts to reduce Arizona's "budget surplus." There is no budget surplus, as long as Arizona's education funding remains stuck at the bottom of the nation.
Brooks Keenan
Oro Valley
