Letter: There's got to be a better way

All his life he wanted to be president. When he got the job he wasn't up to it. Almost no one has been. Only 4 or 5 have been, none in this century. The same can be said about every incumbent, in any and every office in the land. Look what we, and most other states, have for governors. And attorney generals. Most particularly, state legislators. And Senators and House Representatives. It's to laugh, when not crying. And being embarrassed. The villain is self-selection: Who asked any of them to run?
We need a process by which voters ask people if they want to run for office--every office. Those who are willing then do a primary--when necessary, to select those to be the final candidate--when necessary, in the general election. Hopefully, we minimize the ego-driven, those with an agenda, those with a power need. We might actually get SERVICE.
Charles Larson
Green Valley
