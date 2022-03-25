 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: There's got to be a better way
View Comments

Letter: There's got to be a better way

  • Comments

All his life he wanted to be president. When he got the job he wasn't up to it. Almost no one has been. Only 4 or 5 have been, none in this century. The same can be said about every incumbent, in any and every office in the land. Look what we, and most other states, have for governors. And attorney generals. Most particularly, state legislators. And Senators and House Representatives. It's to laugh, when not crying. And being embarrassed. The villain is self-selection: Who asked any of them to run?

We need a process by which voters ask people if they want to run for office--every office. Those who are willing then do a primary--when necessary, to select those to be the final candidate--when necessary, in the general election. Hopefully, we minimize the ego-driven, those with an agenda, those with a power need. We might actually get SERVICE.

Charles Larson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: homeless people

I recently adopted a cat I saw in the Star and I thought--it seems we do more to help homeless pets in Tucson than we do to help homeless peop…

Local-issues

Letter: Hey Jedd Meet Tommy

As I have watched in amazement this year's phenomenal progress related to our University of Arizona Men's Basketball Team a really cool vision…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News