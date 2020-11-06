 Skip to main content
Letter: There's No Dedicated Chapel at Tucson's VA Hospital
Did you know that SAVAHCS (Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System), which is also called the Tucson VA hospital, has over 60 conference rooms? And did you know that they won't give up one for a dedicated chapel? Why? They say that space is at a premium, but I know better. I worked there for over ten years as a chaplain. There are many conference rooms throughout the SAVAHCS campus that get very little use. The Prescott VA hospital (NAVAHCS for Northern ...) has a dedicated chapel and they serve about one sixth the number of Veterans that Tucson VA does. Veterans deserve better. Tucson's VA leadership, in this ONE instance, are only looking out for the needs of their own staff, not the needs of the more than 170,000 Veterans they are supposed to be serving.

Melvin Brinkley

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

