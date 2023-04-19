Can anyone tell me why Arizona lawmakers would consider legally allowing for the sale to Arizona’s public of AA eggs that have been declared to be up to 6 days past the start of the deterioration of those eggs? Such a decision by our esteemed lawmakers brings to my mind that appeasing issues with the egg producers may be more important to them than any consideration of issues regarding Arizona’s public...those nice folk who elected those lawmakers. Has anyone considered the fact that there may be just too many eggs being produced? Perhaps Arizona’s folk don’t want to eat eggs that could be already on the road to rotting. Frankly, the only eggs I eat are those cooked in some prepared food that I purchase. Studies have shown that eating animal protein (including eggs) can be related to a variety of cancers. So, why would I eat them?