Arizona citizens should be incensed at the actions of the otherwise unemployable State Senators on the newly formed Committee on Director Nominations, who denied approval of the highly qualified Theresa Cullen MD for Arizona Health Chief because of partisan anti-masking beliefs and school closings. These actions by her as Health Director in Pima County were consistent with nation-wide policies at the time, and carried out in cooperation with Governor Ducey, a Republican (who is certainly employable). The country was facing a devastating poorly understood new virus at the time. These Senators show their complete lack of integrity and intellect in depriving this State of such a highly qualified professional, just to make a point of their crazy philosophies. Let us elect representatives, Republican or Democrat, who have the qualifications to make these decisions, or perhaps let's abandon the idea of a Committee on Director Nominations!