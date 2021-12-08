 Skip to main content
Letter: They Do It In Campeche
Letter: They Do It In Campeche

Some years ago my wife and I went to Campeche in the Yucatan in Mexico. We visited many Mayan sites and enjoyed the city. Something of note was the Malecon along the shoreline of the city. Every early evening, it seemed the entire city went to the Malecon to unwind and socialize. The Malecon had two paved paths. One path was for bicycles and a separate path for pedestrians. Everyone rode or walked to the right of the path designated for riding or walking. The people of Campeche know that bikes and pedestrians don't mix. Let's put a second walking path next to the bike path. Let's make the walking path out of materials that bikes won't want to use. This will make it enjoyable and safe for everyone to use the Loop. The Loop is Tucson's best idea. Two paths on the Loop would also save editorial space in the newspaper.

Richard Bechtold

West side

