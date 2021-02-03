 Skip to main content
Letter: They want to take away your vote!
Letter: They want to take away your vote!

A few years ago, a fact based report noted that the minorities in our country out numbered white people.

And a huge red light in the minds of the Republican Party went off. Those who vote mainly Democratic were statistically growing much faster than the white population.

The Republicans went to the Supreme Court and watered down the Voting Rights Act. And immediately, the Republican controlled states began passing laws to restrict voting. Enter the COVID situation and states approved vote by mail. And, last year, more people voted than ever before. Every state certified their votes and it was proclaimed the best run and accountable election ever held.

Now the Republican Party sees the hand-writing-on-the-wall. They can't continue winning without reducing the right to vote of the larger voting population.

Today our Arizona Republican legislature is considering a bill that would allow the the legislature to chose the candidates of their liking... so they can simply chose their candidate over the voters.

Roger Engels

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

