Letter: Things Change

I know I’m not the only resident happy to have Exo Coffee in the neighborhood. It's a clean, well-run coffee shop with owners that care about the community and how they run their business. It’s great to have them here.

Kudos to Pedro Gonzales for reminding us that bigotry comes in all shapes and sizes. His problem with people in the neighborhood who don’t look enough like him or speak like him pays homage to all the goobers back in the day that did their best to keep their communities exclusively white. Lester Maddox would be right there with you, Pedro.