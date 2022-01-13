 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Think ahead and install an electric car charger
Letter: Think ahead and install an electric car charger

Electric car charging is working okay for my wife and I who are sunbirds, here in Tucson, escaping our home base in rural Wisconsin. Last year, we used Tesla superchargers and Blink slow chargers, but they weren't nearly as convenient as plugging into the 220VAC NEMA-1450 outlet in our carport at home. This year, we’re plugging into a 110VAC outlet at our rental home, which is just fine since we don’t drive much. We stopped by the supercharger last week and were surprised to find the place very busy, which leads me to suggest, here, that homeowners who are thinking about buying an electric car in the next couple years should consider installing a NEMA-1450 now. Electricians are going to be backlogged when everyone decides they want to charge at home with convenient, inexpensive electricity, rather than more expensive and less convenient options. The other issue to consider is the likelihood that copper will continue to increase in cost. I hope landlords are seeing this, too!

Peter Truitt

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

