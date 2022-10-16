Letter: Think before you vote

Donald Trump openly acknowledged his belief in Q-Anon. He accepted the backing of the Proud Boys and Oath Takers. Therefore, if you vote for a Trump-backed candidate, you also adhere to the following:

1. No children died at Sandy Hook Elementary.

2. Women should not be paid the same as men.

3. he Holocaust never happened. General Eisenhower's documentation was faked.

4. All vaccines should be banned, including polio, smallpox, whooping cough, measles.

5. No college diploma should be required to teach in public schools.

6. No matter how many recounts (particularly in Arizona) were done, Trump still won in 2020.

7. The First Amendment should be abolished and there should be NO separation of church and state. There should only be one religion in this country.

8. There should be no freedom of the press. Different opinions are unAmerican.

9. The people who attacked the Capitol on January 6 were tourists. The damage and loss reported was propaganda. Those injured were faking it.

THINK.

Cynthia Schiesel

East side