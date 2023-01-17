Letter: Think It Through: No Desalination for Arizona

Desalination of sea water is very bad idea for Arizona. The process is extremely energy intensive, which will make climate change worse. Climate change is a significant reason Lake Mead and Lake Powell are dangerously low in the first place. Not only is desalination very expensive, but it also creates up to 6 gallons of brine for every 4 gallons of drinkable water. Those thousands of tons of brine created would be mixed with chemicals from the processing and then must be sequestered safely somewhere. Desalination is no answer to our fresh water problem. Instead, we have to put pressure to save and reuse on those who are wasting the fresh water we do have. Seventy to eighty percent of Colorado River water goes to agriculture. Urban and suburban water users should subsidize installing the latest water-saving irrigation technology for farmers who currently have water rights in return for keeping the water saved for urban and suburban use.