Letter: Third Annual Haiku Hike

If you have not taken the Haiku Hike along Stone and Congress, it is something you should do before it goes away on June 1. The winning entries for this year's contest, selected by Tucson's poet laureate TC Tolbert, are thoughtful, imaginative and lyrical. They are displayed on placards in beautiful planters created and tended by Desert Survivors along a renovated and revived area of Downtown Tucson. A friend and I took the walk the other day and had lunch at one of the many restaurants along the route. It was a perfect way to spend a lovely spring day! Thanks to Downtown Tucson Partnership and University of Arizona Poetry Center for sponsoring this wonderful event.

Cynthia Herron

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

