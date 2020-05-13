Letter: Third-world sanitation conditions on Mt Lemmon

I frequent Mt. Lemmon for hiking, picnicking, restaurants, etc. And so do a lot of other people, including during this shutdown. There are many people on the Mountain every day of the week. But the Forest Service has closed all the bathrooms! Where do you think all these people go? I see TP on the ground in many places. Not sure the wisdom here; Third-world sanitation conditions on Mt Lemmon.
Kelly Spicer
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
