 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: This ain't ballot harvesting
View Comments

Letter: This ain't ballot harvesting

Since nobody can take another person's ballot and deliver it to a polling station, how about this. Rent a fleet of vans and set up a phone number so callers can be picked up have the them driven to a drop off location. You can keep the windows open for ventilation and require masking to keep them safe from the virus. That way the ballot never leaves the "owners" hand until it gets handed to a sworn legal poll worker. Problem solved and all voters who want to have their ballot counted can do so.

Daniel Poryanda

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News