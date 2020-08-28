Letter: This ain't ballot harvesting

Since nobody can take another person's ballot and deliver it to a polling station, how about this. Rent a fleet of vans and set up a phone number so callers can be picked up have the them driven to a drop off location. You can keep the windows open for ventilation and require masking to keep them safe from the virus. That way the ballot never leaves the "owners" hand until it gets handed to a sworn legal poll worker. Problem solved and all voters who want to have their ballot counted can do so.
Daniel Poryanda
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
