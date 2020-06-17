Letter: This Day in Sports History Fan

I want to give many thanks to the sports editors and staff at the Star. I am a 91 year-old female sports fan. My grandfather got me interested when I was a child, listening to baseball games on the radio. I hope the decision will be made to continue “This Day in Sports History” when the pandemic ends. It is fantastic! Reading it brings many pleasant memories of events I attended or watched on television.
Thanks again! Great idea!
Elaine Cross
Rio Rico
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
