Letter: This Day in Sports History Fan

I want to give many thanks to the sports editors and staff at the Star. I am a 91 year-old female sports fan. My grandfather got me interested when I was a child, listening to baseball games on the radio. I hope the decision will be made to continue “This Day in Sports History” when the pandemic ends. It is fantastic! Reading it brings many pleasant memories of events I attended or watched on television.

Thanks again! Great idea!

Elaine Cross

Rio Rico

