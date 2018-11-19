The picture on the Nov. 16 front page of the razor wire atop the border wall in Nogales makes me think of Nazi Germany, not the beloved state I grew up in. Surely this is not the image we want to project to the world! Rep. Grijalva was absolutely correct in his statement that this is "nothing short of an outrage."
Is the current administration really that afraid of a bunch of poor, tired refugees who still see America as a land of opportunity and freedom? Whatever happened to "Give me your tired, your poor...."? Maybe we've forgotten, as a recent letter-writer pointed out, that, unless we are Native American, we're all descendants of those huddled masses yearning to breathe free. Let's show a little compassion, people!
Aston Bloom
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.