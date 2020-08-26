 Skip to main content
Letter: This pandemic is not close...
Mr Weinstein loves to quote statistics that fits his wrong conclusions.

The statistics published for Pima county, show:

May: 30 cases

June: 208 cases

July: 306 cases

August 21: 38 cases (Early August: 78 (on day spike 188) )

So, cealry, Mr. Weinstein cherry-picked the early pandemic statisitcs to rationalize his argument.

I, on the other hand, would use the latest data to state that the pandemic casulaties dropped nearly 10-fold from the July high.

IHOR KUNASZ

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

