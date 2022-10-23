Letter: Thomas Meixner would want you to vote

Dear Family, Friends, and Community of Thomas and our family,

Our hearts are broken, and at the same time, overwhelmed by your support, presence, and generosity to us during this time of profound loss and confusion. We are so grateful for the many kindnesses we have received, including from strangers.

Here in Arizona, we received our midterm ballots in the mail yesterday. Thomas would have been so proud to see our youngest son’s ballot arrive for his first election. It deepens my grief to know that my husband will not be volunteering to knock on doors and make phone calls to encourage our neighboring community to make a plan to vote. He will not be “calling a representative” which I noticed on his to-do list for this week. And, he will not be casting his vote, which was a civic responsibility he viewed as a sacred duty.

Since he died, I have often asked myself, “What would Thomas do?” Thomas would encourage us to vote, and to select candidates who have the courage to pass red flag laws and universal background checks, which could have prevented our tragedy along with too many others.

I cannot express in words my appreciation for the many individuals and groups who have reached out to us and surrounded our broken hearts with love. I have one request. Please make a plan to vote, because it is perhaps the most profound way to affect change in preventing future tragedy and loss. Thomas never gave up on the possibility of change, and did everything in his power to make it happen, beginning with his vote.

Gratefully,

Kathleen Meixner