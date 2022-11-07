Letter: Thomas Meixner Would Want You to Vote

Dear Mrs. Meixner and sons. I offer my deepest condolences on the loss of your husband and father. Your letter in the Star eloquently describes how valuable Dr. Meixner was to our community, his university students, colleagues and more importantly to the family he deeply loved. I am reminded of this passage from Isaiah (9:2). “The people that walked in darkness have seen a great light: they that dwell in the land of the shadow of death, upon them hath the light shined.” We here in Arizona, and across this once great nation, are walking every day in the shadow of death fearing the oppression of gun toting, angry males. We suffer from politicians who choose the gun as a platform to get elected and the fantasy of “self-defense.” Your deeply moving letter reminds us of your husband as a hero and the dark times we all share. Mrs. Meixner thank you for your letter, it is the light that shines truth on our duty to vote.