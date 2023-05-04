Tucson is facing a water shortage, a growing homeless situation, and an upcoming influx of immigrants, yet Deputy City Manager, Tim Thomure is delving into creating a city-run electric utility. How much will the study cost? Who is paying for the study? If Thomure and the city are concerned about decarbonizing our energy source, then work with solar and wind energy companies to provide residents with OFF GRID clean energy. There would NOT be a need for a city-run electric utility or TEP. Thomure came from Tucson Water, so he should stick with a utility he knows and help find solutions to our current water woes.