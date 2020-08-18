You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Those Annoying TV Political Ads
Regardless of your political persuasion, you must agree that the incessant political TV ads are extremely annoying. “There aught to be a law” limiting such drivel to one ad per candidate per hour. Why must we endure 6 or more such unrelenting intrusions every hour on every channel during every program? Do these candidates honestly believe that such unrelenting blather is persuasive? It serves no purpose other than thoroughly annoying the electorate. I, for one, would cast my vote for the first candidate to announce that he or she is taking the millions of dollars wasted on claptrap and donating it to address world hunger. In our household we have given up on all network TV during election time. The occasional news program is recorded, and replayed with all ads fast-forwarded. That’s the only way to endure until election day!

Tom Gribb

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

