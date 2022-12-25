Letter: Those shipping containers

When I was a little girl, my parents insisted that I put may toys back in their generally proper places. Applying similar logic the same logic to soon-to-be former governor’s box car barricade, these incredibly stupid, expensive, favor currying hazardous eyesores should be transported to their original location, which is definitely nowhere in Pima County. All the X-governor has to do is dial up AshBritt, inc., pay them the same amount as they charged for this illegal fiasco and they will receive $123,000,000 from either Ducey or the Republican Party. Painful as this may be, it should remind them OPM (other people’s money) is not their slush fund. Democrats should not clean up for Republican messes.