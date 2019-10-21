Yogi Berra “Its like déjà vu all over again”. The Country once again is facing a President who believes he is above the law. But living through the Nixon years this time its much more serious because of the divisiveness in Washington. Its time we study past history. From Sen. Howard Baker (R) Tennessee 1973. “What did the president know, and when did he know it?” From President Nixon “people have got to know whether or not their President is a crook. Well, I’m not a crook. I’ve earned everything I’ve got.” From John Dean “We have a cancer close to the presidency, that's growing” From Winston Churchill “Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning. Perhaps we should use the Presidents own words against him “Russia if you’re listening I hope you’re able to get the full transcripts of the whistle blower complaint from the secure server”.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.