They keep us alive

In 2022 my iorta valve was slowly closing

and I was having trouble breathing

At 86 I was not a good fit for open heart surgery

but something had to be done or I would die

After several test I qualified for a TAVR procedure.

TAVR (also known as transcatheter aortic valve implantation is a less

invasive procedure for replacing a diseased aortic valve. During the

procedure, your TAVR Doctor will use a catheter to implant a new valve within

your diseased valve.

TAVR can be performed through a small incision in the leg.

On September 7th, 2022 I had the procedure and it was successful.

After 35 sessions of cardiac therapy I was able to breathe normally.

I want to thank TMC and those wonderful doctors for keeping me alive

Dr Peter Hanna, Dr John Meaney, Dr Algio, Dr Waggoner

as well as the nurses at Pima Heart and Vasuclar who helped

me through 35 session of cardiac therapy.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side