Letter: Proposition 412

Voters should vote No on Proposition 412. Sami Hamed’s opinion column (April 14) is an excellent analysis of why we should oppose proposition …

Letter: Ranked choice voting

I am a transplant from Maine where I have used rank choice voting. Maine has urban and rural areas. It was easy, not confusing and resulted in…

