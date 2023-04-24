They keep us alive
In 2022 my iorta valve was slowly closing
and I was having trouble breathing
At 86 I was not a good fit for open heart surgery
but something had to be done or I would die
After several test I qualified for a TAVR procedure.
TAVR (also known as transcatheter aortic valve implantation is a less
invasive procedure for replacing a diseased aortic valve. During the
procedure, your TAVR Doctor will use a catheter to implant a new valve within
your diseased valve.
TAVR can be performed through a small incision in the leg.
People are also reading…
On September 7th, 2022 I had the procedure and it was successful.
After 35 sessions of cardiac therapy I was able to breathe normally.
I want to thank TMC and those wonderful doctors for keeping me alive
Dr Peter Hanna, Dr John Meaney, Dr Algio, Dr Waggoner
as well as the nurses at Pima Heart and Vasuclar who helped
me through 35 session of cardiac therapy.
Thomas McGorray
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.