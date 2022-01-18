Letter: "THOU SHALL NOT KILL"

Mark Bronovich is pushing to execute two death row inmates, Dixon and Atwood
Atwood was convicted of killing eight year old Vicki Lynn Hoskinson in 1984.
Dixon was convicted of killing Deana Bowdoin, a 21 year old ASU student.
They were both convicted of heineous crimes many years ago.
They are among 112 prisoners on death row IN Arizona
The last execution in Arizona was in 2014 when Joseph Wood was given 15 doses
of a two-drug combination over two hours. His execution was an abomination.
Why is the death penalty wrong?
The death penalty is “cruel and unusual punishment”.
It does not prevent crime. In states without the death penalty, the murder
rate is much lower No studies show that capital punishment is a deterrent.
Incarcerated prisoners on death row do not threated the safety and welfare of
Societies citizens
The death penalty is immoral and must be abolished