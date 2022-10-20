 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thoughtful voting

For anyone still “sitting on the fence” in our current political/moral environment, I ask that you look to Iran for a view of America if the so-called "Christian” nationalists and their fellow travelers (take your pick – White Nationalists, zealous militants, non-thinking 2nd Amendment screamers, election deniers, etc.) gain control. If you think this is not possible, consider how we looked when the 19th century became the 20th. This is the “Great” in Make America Great Again. Do you really want women with no vote, Jim Crow rallies (like Charlottesville), anti-Semites, lynching? What will you do with bans on contraceptives? No more condoms, vasectomies, birth control pills. I expect “cold Winter nights” will get colder. While income and housing are critical, recognize truly moral folks of all religious stripes will help. (Compassionate folks of many faiths staff Food banks). Please do not vote for your wallet. Instead, vote for your future and that for your children.

Spencer Elliott

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

